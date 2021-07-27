Could Heavy Marijuana Use Be Driving Rise in Schizophrenia Cases?

(Medical Xpress) – There’s been a sharp rise in schizophrenia cases linked with marijuana use since the mid-1990s, a new Danish study finds. Prior research has suggested that marijuana—particularly very heavy use—is associated with an increased risk of schizophrenia. Although strict cause-and-effect can’t be proven by the new study, many experts believe that heavy pot use might work in conjunction with other risk factors to help trigger schizophrenia in certain individuals. In the new study, researchers found that the percentage of schizophrenia diagnoses in Denmark associated with “cannabis use disorder” rose from 2% in 1995 to about 4% in 2000, and has climbed further to 8% since 2010, CNN reported. (Read Full Article)