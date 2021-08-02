A New Edition of Genetics in Medicine Is Now Available
August 2, 2021
Genetics in Medicine (vol. 22, no. 12, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Genome-Wide Noninvasive Prenatal Screening for Carriers of Balanced Reciprocal Translocations” by Nicola Jane Flowers, et al.
- “Genetic Dissection of Spermatogenic Arrest through Exome Analysis: Clinical Implications for the Management of Azoospermic Men” by Csilla Krausz, et al.
- “A Genomics Approach to Male Infertility” by Naif Alhathal, et al.
- “Parental Experiences of Ultrarapid Genomic Testing for their Critically Unwell Infants and Children” by Gemma R. Brett, et al.
- “A Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of Genomic Sequencing in a Prospective Versus Historical Cohort of Complex Pediatric Patients” by Alison Yeung, et al.
- “Patient Reactions to Receiving Negative Genomic Screening Results by Mail” by Kelsey Stuttgen, et al.
- “Airmen and Health-Care Providers’ Attitudes toward the Use of Genomic Sequencing in the US Air Force: Findings from the MilSeq Project” by Stacey Pereira, et al.
- “Health-Care Practitioners’ Preferences for the Return of Secondary Findings from Next-Generation Sequencing: A Discrete Choice Experiment” by Shan Jiang, et al.
- “Likely Damaging De Novo Variants in Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Patients are Associated with worse Clinical Outcomes” by Lu Qiao, et al.
- “A Longitudinal Footprint of Genetic Epilepsies using Automated Electronic Medical Record Interpretation” by Shiva Ganesan, et al.
- “Clinical, Molecular, and Biochemical Delineation of Asparagine Synthetase Deficiency in Saudi Cohort” by Essa Alharby, et al.
- “Role of POLE and POLD1 in Familial Cancer” by Pilar Mur, et al.
- “Tumor Detection Rates in Screening of Individuals with SDHx-Related Hereditary Paraganglioma–Pheochromocytoma Syndrome” by Samantha E. Greenberg, et al.