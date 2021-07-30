CDC: Delta Variant May Cause Mild COVID Among Fully Vaccinated People

July 30, 2021

(Axios) – About 74% of 469 COVID-19 cases associated with large gatherings held in Barnstable County, Mass., from July 3 to 17 were among fully vaccinated people, according to data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: The data bolsters emerging evidence that vaccinated people have high viral loads and may transmit the Delta variant as easily as those who are unvaccinated. (Read Full Article)

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, highlights, News, Public Health

Ad