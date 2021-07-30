CDC: Delta Variant May Cause Mild COVID Among Fully Vaccinated People

(Axios) – About 74% of 469 COVID-19 cases associated with large gatherings held in Barnstable County, Mass., from July 3 to 17 were among fully vaccinated people, according to data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: The data bolsters emerging evidence that vaccinated people have high viral loads and may transmit the Delta variant as easily as those who are unvaccinated. (Read Full Article)