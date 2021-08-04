Errors in Genetic Sequences Mar Hundreds of Studies

(Nature) – A computer-aided analysis of almost 12,000 human-genetics papers has found more than 700 studies with errors in the DNA or RNA sequences of their experimental reagents1. That amounts to a “problem of alarming proportions”, because it suggests that a worrying fraction of studies on human genes are not reliable, says the team that conducted the analysis, led by cancer researcher Jennifer Byrne at the University of Sydney in Australia. The mistakes could be accidental but, researchers suspect, might sometimes point to fraud. (Read Full Article)