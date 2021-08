Twitter Algorithm Prefers Slimmer, Younger, Light-Skinned Faces

(BBC) – A Twitter image-cropping algorithm prefers to show faces that are slimmer, younger and with lighter skin, a researcher has found. Bogdan Kulynyc won $3,500 (£2,530) in a Twitter-organised contest to find biases in its cropping algorithm. Earlier this year, Twitter’s own research found the algorithm had a bias towards to cropping out black faces. (Read Full Article)