This Device Helps Paralyzed People Breathe–and Sing

(Wired) – About two years after the accident, a health care professional forced him to cough by pushing against his diaphragm. He learned that applying pressure to his abdomen could help him produce a larger sound. Nearly a decade later, he learned through therapists about a prototype device being built for just this purpose, and Lee began to work with a biorobotics lab at Seoul National University. The device would eventually be named Exo-Abs. Its creators call it the first robotic device of its kind to help people breathe, cough, speak, and sing by automatically applying pressure to their abdomen. (Read Full Article)