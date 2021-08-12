This Device Helps Paralyzed People Breathe–and Sing

August 12, 2021

(Wired) – About two years after the accident, a health care professional forced him to cough by pushing against his diaphragm. He learned that applying pressure to his abdomen could help him produce a larger sound. Nearly a decade later, he learned through therapists about a prototype device being built for just this purpose, and Lee began to work with a biorobotics lab at Seoul National University. The device would eventually be named Exo-Abs. Its creators call it the first robotic device of its kind to help people breathe, cough, speak, and sing by automatically applying pressure to their abdomen. (Read Full Article)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Disability Ethics, Emerging Technologies, News

Ad