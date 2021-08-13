Autocorrect Errors in Excel Still Creating Genomics Headache

August 13, 2021

(Nature) – Embarrassing autocorrect mistakes are common fodder for Internet listicles and Twitter threads. But they are also the bane of geneticists using spreadsheet programs such as Microsoft Excel. Five years after a study showed that autocorrect problems were widespread, the academic literature is still littered with error-riddled spreadsheets, according to an analysis of published gene lists. And the problem may be even worse than previously realized. (Read Full Article)

Posted in Genetic Ethics, News, Research Ethics

