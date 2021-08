Belgium Stabbing Suspect Won’t Be Charged Over Unborn Baby’s Death

(BBC) – Belgian criminal lawyer Rik Vanreusel told the BBC a baby that has not yet been born does not exist as a legal entity in the eyes of criminal law in Belgium. That means people can’t be prosecuted for harming or killing an unborn baby, intentionally or not, he said. Instead, women who lost their babies in such cases sometimes sued their alleged attackers for damages, he said. (Read Full Article)