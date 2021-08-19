‘It’s Soul-Draining’: Health Workers Deployed to Covid Hot Zones Are Overwhelmed by Deaths Among the Unvaccinated

(STAT News) – “Ninety-nine percent of the patients being admitted are unvaccinated,” she said. “They’re sicker when they get here. They require more acute care while they’re here. And unfortunately, many of them are not surviving.” STAT’s rare access to a Covid-19 intensive care ward, a glimpse inside a hospital under siege, highlights the devastation being wrought not only on patients, but also on health workers. Throughout two days spent shadowing Ingle and her colleagues — a unit within the National Disaster Medical System, effectively a National Guard for health care and emergency response — it became readily apparent that she and her colleagues had received perhaps their toughest deployment yet. (Read Full Article)