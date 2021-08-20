Study: Extreme Heat Is Becoming an Unignorable Global Health Issue

(Axios) – More than 356,000 people died from extreme heat-related causes in just nine countries in 2019, a death toll not only preventable but expected to grow as temperatures increase worldwide, a pair of studies published Thursday in The Lancet shows. Why it matters: Though it’s known heat stress can lead to stroke, organ and brain damage, the studies out of the University of Washington found it also causes a slew of specific morbidities including several types of heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. (Read Full Article)