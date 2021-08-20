CDC Launches New Center to Watch for Future Outbreak

(Medscape) – The CDC is setting up a new hub to watch for early warning signs of future infectious outbreaks, the agency announced Wednesday. Epidemiologists learn about emerging outbreaks by tracking information, and the quality of their analysis depends on their access to high-quality data. Gaps in existing systems became obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic as experts were challenged by the crisis. The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics will, in part, work like a meteorological office that tracks weather-related changes, only the center will track possible flareups in infectious disease. (Read Full Article)