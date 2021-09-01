Rogue Antibodies Involved in Almost One-Fifth of COVID Deaths

(Nature) – Antibodies that turn against elements of our own immune defences are a key driver of severe illness and death following SARS-CoV-2 infection in some people, according to a large international study. These rogue antibodies, known as autoantibodies, are also present in a small proportion of healthy, uninfected individuals — and their prevalence increases with age, which may help to explain why elderly people are at higher risk of severe COVID-19. (Read Full Article)