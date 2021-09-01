Cleveland Clinic’s London Move Raises Concerns About U.K. Oversupply

(Wall Street Journal) – The pandemic has dented the U.K. private-hospital business, a niche real-estate development sector targeting wealthy patients and those with private insurance plans. While most citizens of the U.K. get medical care from the government-funded National Health Service, private companies, many of them U.S.-based, have developed private hospitals that operate about 1,300 beds in London. Revenue has fallen because Covid-19 restrictions have greatly limited a major source of demand: patients from Asia, the Middle East and other countries, according to analysts. The decline has raised questions about future development projects. (Read Full Article)