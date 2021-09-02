Apple Plans Blood-Pressure Measure, Wrist Thermometer in Apple Watch

(Wall Street Journal) – Apple Inc. AAPL 0.75% is working on new health-related features for its smartwatch, including a tool to tell users when their blood pressure is increasing and a thermometer to help with fertility planning, according to people familiar with the plans and internal company documents. The fertility feature could be available as soon as next year, along with potential improvements to its irregular-heartbeat monitoring and an upgrade to how it tracks sleep patterns, the people said and the documents show.