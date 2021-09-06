Personalized Profiles for Disease Risk Must Capture All Facets of Health

(Nature) – A growing chorus of scientists and clinicians emphasize the value of such genetic profiling as an integral part of a person's medical record. Others argue that the clinical benefits have been massively overstated. This debate often fails to recognize that the challenge is not merely to improve understanding of genetic risk, but to capture more about the interwoven, multifaceted factors that play into disease risk (see 'Path to personalization'). Here, we argue that clinical medicine must learn to develop more-holistic measures of individual risk, both genetic and non-genetic, and to combine these with clinical data over time to deliver better care.