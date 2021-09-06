Frozen Eggs and Sperm Storage Limit Increased to 55 Years

(BBC) – Storage limits for eggs, sperm and embryos will go up to 55 years under government plans that ministers say will give people greater choice over when to start a family. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the current limit of 10 years was “severely restrictive.” Modern freezing techniques mean eggs can be stored indefinitely without deterioration, research from the Royal College of Obstetricians has suggested. The plans need parliamentary approval. (Read Full Article)