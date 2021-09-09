Not Even a Pandemic Could Settle One of Medicine’s Greatest Controversies

(The Atlantic) – Most of us aren’t a Doug Robertson; we’re not willing to let important decisions regarding our medical care be decided by dumb luck. As a result, much of our medical knowledge is left with surprising and uncomfortable gaps. The National Cancer Institute has spent $100 million on a breast-cancer screening trial comparing “3-D mammograms” with traditional mammograms, for instance, yet it’s still struggling to recruit enough participants. Radiologists are already convinced that 3-D mammography is better, and that belief has trickled down to patients. Answers to even more fundamental questions—such as whether any kind of screening is better than no screening at all—are simply unattainable, because, ethically and logistically, it’s all but impossible to run a study in which one group of patients doesn’t get the standard suite of cancer tests. Could modern chemotherapies, surgeries, and diagnostic tests have made early detection of a tumor less important than it was before? We just don’t know. Does getting screened for cancer really prolong your life? We aren’t sure. Even screening tests with proven benefits, such as pap smears for cervical cancer, also have potential harms to consider. (Read Full Article)