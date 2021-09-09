FDA Misses Deadline for Deciding Which E-Cigarette Products Should Be Removed from the Market

(STAT News) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it has failed to meet a court-ordered deadline for deciding which e-cigarette products can stay on the market. In fact, it has yet to rule on whether any of the largest and most controversial e-cigarette companies, including JUUL, can keep selling their products. Tobacco control advocates and vaping industry supporters alike are furious, and the delay could land the FDA back in federal court. (Read Full Article)