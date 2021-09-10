Long COVID Could Spell Kidney Troubles Down the Line

(Medscape) – Physicians caring for COVID-19 survivors should routinely check kidney function, which is often damaged by the SARS-CoV-2 virus months after both severe and milder cases, new research indicates. The largest study to date with the longest follow-up of COVID-19-related kidney outcomes also found that every type of kidney problem, including end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), was far more common in COVID-19 survivors who were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) or experienced acute kidney injury (AKI) while hospitalized. (Read Full Article)