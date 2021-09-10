Covid-19 Virus Variants Mu and Lambda Unlikely to Supplant Delta

September 10, 2021

(Wall Street Journal) – The Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus appears well positioned to maintain its dominance over new variants such as Lambda and Mu, virologists say. Delta accounts for 99% of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and roughly 88% of cases globally, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Nextstrain, an open-source pathogen-tracking service. Virologists expect Delta to outcompete new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including Lambda and Mu, in their hunt for people susceptible to Covid-19. The scientists say new case waves would likely be driven by Delta and its sub-variants rather than a new virus lineage. That’s because Delta has evolved to be so transmissible that other variants can’t keep up with the pace of its spread. (Read Full Article)

