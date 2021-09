Ebola Virus in Survivors Can Trigger Outbreaks Years After Infection

(Medical Xpress) – Ebola survivors can relapse and trigger outbreaks at least five years after infection, and long-term follow-up of former patients is needed to prevent devastating flare-ups, according to new research. Scientists already knew Ebola could lie dormant in survivors, who test negative because the virus is in tissue rather than circulating in the blood. (Read Full Article)