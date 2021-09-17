Urgent Action Needed Over Artificial Intelligence Risks to Human Rights

(UN News) – States should place moratoriums on the sale and use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems until adequate safeguards are put in place, UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet said on Wednesday. Urgent action is needed as it can take time to assess and address the serious risks this technology poses to human rights, warned the High Commissioner: “The higher the risk for human rights, the stricter the legal requirements for the use of AI technology should be”. Ms. Bachelet also called for AI applications that cannot be used in compliance with international human rights law, to be banned. (Read Full Article)