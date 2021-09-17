Facebook and Google Condemned Over Ads for ‘Abortion Pill Reversal’

(The Guardian) – Facebook has served “abortion reversal” adverts 18.4m times since January 2020, according to a report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), promoting an “unproven, unethical” and “dangerous” procedure. Google shows the adverts on more than four-fifths of searches related to abortion across a number of US cities, according to the CCDH research, targeted at search terms such as “unwanted pregnancy” and “abortion pill”. The adverts promote an unproven theoretical use of high doses of the hormone progesterone to “reverse” the effects of taking mifepristone, the first of a pair of drugs used in a medical abortion. (Read Full Article)