Delta Overwhelming Other COVID Variants of Concern: WHO

(Medical Xpress) – Delta has all but elbowed out the three other COVID-19 variants of concern, which now represent a tiny fraction of the samples being sequenced, the WHO said Tuesday. “Less than one percent each of Alpha, Beta and Gamma are currently circulating. It’s really predominantly Delta around the world,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead on COVID-19. (Read Full Article)