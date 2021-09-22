EXCLUSIVE Polish Gene Project Moves to Drop Chinese Tech on Data Concerns

(Reuters) – A European Union-funded project to build a genomic map of Poland plans to drop gene-sequencing technology from China’s BGI Group (300676.SZ) over concerns about data security, one of the project’s leaders told Reuters. The Genomic Map of Poland’s concerns stem from questions over how Polish genomic data may be used that relate to national security, said Marek Figlerowicz, a Professor at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry at the Polish Academy of Sciences who steers the project. (Read Full Article)