Saying ‘Person with Schizophrenia,’ Not ‘Schizophrenic,’ Can Affect Clinician Beliefs, Study Finds

(STAT News) – Mental health counselors had kinder and less authoritative reactions to statements that used the phrase “person with schizophrenia” instead of “schizophrenic,” a new study finds — an important confirmation of the benefits of person-first language. The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of Counseling & Development, adds to a broader social conversation but sparse scientific literature supporting person-first language, which is meant to de-stigmatize disabilities, mental health conditions, and other conditions. (Read Full Article)