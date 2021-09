Pfizer Testing Oral Pill for Prevention of COVID

(Axios) – Pfizer announced Monday that it is testing an oral antiviral drug that would help prevent COVID-19. Why it matters: This drug is one of several antiviral pills that could have a massive impact on coronavirus treatment since not everyone will get a vaccine, and it may take years to fully vaccinate people in certain countries, per Axios’ Alison Snyder. (Read Full Article)