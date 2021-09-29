COVID-19: Greater Mortality Among Psych Patients Remains a Mystery

(Medscape) – Antipsychotics are not responsible for the increased COVID-related death rate among patients with serious mental illness (SMI), new research shows. The significant increase in COVID-19 mortality that continues to be reported among those with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder “underscores the importance of protective interventions for this group, including priority vaccination,” study investigator Katlyn Nemani, MD, research assistant professor, Department of Psychiatry, New York University (NYU) Grossman School of Medicine, New York City, told Medscape Medical News. (Read Full Article)