Long COVID More Common Than ‘Long Flu’, Study Suggests

(Medscape) – People who get flu could have prolonged symptoms which are similar to those seen in some patients with long COVID, a new study suggests. But lasting symptoms occur to a lesser extent among those who have had a bout of flu, academics said. The study examined how many patients experienced long-lasting symptoms after having COVID-19 and other contributing factors – such as whether different age groups or genders are affected more. (Read Full Article)