Will the Pandemic Fade Into an Ordinary Disease Like the Flu? The World Is Watching Denmark for Clues

(Science) – Denmark is a pioneer. As the second coronavirus winter approaches in the Northern Hemisphere, Denmark and a few other countries where vaccines now protect a large percentage of the population from severe disease are entering a momentous transition: from pandemic to endemic COVID-19, when the virus is still there but ceases to be an overriding public health threat. Researchers are closely watching what happens next, because it could yield valuable information about what lies ahead for the rest of the world. (Read Full Article)