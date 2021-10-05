No Other Option

(Texas Observer) – Nielson’s story is an extreme example of a disturbing power dynamic that has played out across the country, as more than 40 medical providers have been accused of coercing their patients for sex in exchange for addictive drugs in the past five years. Patients return to doctors who hurt them for an addictive medication, and predatory doctors know it. Across the country, medical boards, which are tasked with overseeing doctors, have let problem providers slip through the cracks. (Read Full Article)