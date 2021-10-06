A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
October 6, 2021
The New Bioethics (vol. 35, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Telemedical Imperative” by Jordan A. Parsons
- “Should We Accept a Higher Cost per Health Improvement for Orphan Drugs? A Review and Analysis of Egalitarian Arguments” by Niklas Juth, et al.
- “The Art of Mind Changing—Solidarity in Dementia Care” by Aleksandra G?os
- “The Montreal Criteria and Uterine Transplants in Transgender Women” by Jacques Balayla, et al.
- “A Consequentialist Ethical Analysis of Federal Funding of Elective Abortions” by Emile I. Gleeson and Christi J. Guerrini
- “Cultivating Conscience: Moral Neurohabilitation of Adolescents and Young Adults with Conduct and/or Antisocial Personality Disorders” by Nancy Tuck and Linda MacDonald Glenn
- “Queue Questions: Ethics of COVID?19 Vaccine Prioritization” by Alberto Giubilini, Julian Savulescu and Dominic Wilkinson
- “A consequentialist argument for considering age in triage decisions during the coronavirus pandemic” by Matthew C. Altman
- “Stopping Exploitation: Properly Remunerating Healthcare Workers for Risk in the COVID?19 Pandemic” by Alberto Giubilini and Julian Savulescu
- “Triaging Ethical Issues in the Coronavirus Pandemic: How to Prioritize Bioethics Research during Public Health Emergencies” by David Shaw