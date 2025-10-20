California officials investigate possible local spread of mpox after 3 cases with no travel history reported

(ABC News) – All prior cases of the more severe strain in the U.S. involved travel to Africa.

Health officials in Los Angeles County said on Friday they are investigating a possible local spread of a more severe strain of mpox.

Two cases of the strain were identified among Los Angeles County residents with no recent travel history.

It comes after the first U.S. case of the more severe strain of mpox without known travel was identified in a patient from Long Beach, California, bringing the total number of cases in the state to three. (Read More)