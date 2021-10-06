Indian Health Service Repeatedly ‘Did Nothing’ to Stop Pediatrician from Sexually Abusing Patients

(Wall Street Journal) – Top health officials knew of complaints about a pedophile doctor abusing Native American boys at U.S. Indian Health Service hospitals years earlier than the agency has previously acknowledged, according to an internal investigation the agency released Tuesday after a legal effort by The Wall Street Journal’s publisher, Dow Jones & Co. The report shows that lawyers at the Department of Health and Human Services, which supervises the Indian Health Service, were notified of allegations against the doctor as early as 2009, and concludes that top regional officials also suspected him of abusing patients. In each instance, officials failed to act and protect children from further abuse by their doctor. (Read Full Article)