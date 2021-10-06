Researchers Successfully Use Deep Brain Stimulation to Treat Depression

Deep brain stimulation, or DBS, is a technique used to manage Parkinson's disease and certain types of seizures, but now, researchers have successfully used it to treat depression for the first time. Scientists from the University of California, San Francisco, published a study detailing how they used DBS to treat a 36-year-old woman who has been living with depression since childhood. The patient is reporting immediate relief following the treatment.