Why COVID Variant Mu Raised Fears, Then Fizzled Out

(Medscape) – Amid the Delta variant summer surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, some experts warned that the next potential threat was starting to emerge: the SARS-CoV-2 Mu variant. Mu made headlines because its specific mutation meant it could evade vaccine immunity — spiking a new fear among the immunized. But then an interesting thing happened — the prevalence of Mu in circulation in the US dropped off quickly over a matter of weeks. (Read Full Article)