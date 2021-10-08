Texas Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID-19 Hoax on Facebook

(Medscape) – A Texas man was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Monday for perpetrating a hoax related to COVID-19 last year. Christopher Charles Perez, 40, was found guilty on two counts of disseminating false information and hoaxes related to biological weapons, according to CBS News. Perez posted a message on Facebook in April 2020 that claimed he paid someone infected with COVID-19 to lick items at a grocery store in San Antonio to scare people away from visiting the store. (Read Full Article)