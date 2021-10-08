Can Patients Decide Their Own Care?

(Wall Street Journal) – But it might be that now, we’ve gone a bit too far and such patient rights have become patient burdens; that amid a rising wave of information, the extension of consumer culture to healthcare—accompanied by a seeming tactical retreat by doctors—is leaving patients too unattended. Hypothetically, in this internet age, any medical question could be resolved with information that used to be solely the province of personal physicians. Many patients now routinely seek this out, but not all; people are more likely to do so when they feel the social norms encourage this, research shows, and when they have sufficient health literacy and confidence. Researchers from the University College of London found that often patients bring online information to help them advocate for treatment, but when making the final decision, still seek to defer to their doctor’s authority. (Read Full Article)