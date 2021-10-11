The ACA Didn’t Solve Birth Control Access

(Axios) – One of the best-known protections of the Affordable Care Act was a requirement that contraception be 100% covered by insurers — but that doesn’t always mean women are able to access the birth control their doctor prescribed for them. The catch: In many cases, the newest contraceptives on the market are not covered — even when they are recommended by the patient’s doctor — because an insurer’s formulary calls for an older version of the same method. (Read Full Article)