One in Five of England’s Most Critically Ill Covid Patients Are Unvaccinated Pregnant Women, a Study Finds

(New York Times) – Unvaccinated pregnant women make up nearly 20 percent of the most critically ill Covid-19 patients in England, according to data released by the National Health Service on Monday. Since July, approximately one in five coronavirus patients who received an intensive lung-bypass treatment, or Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), were unvaccinated and pregnant. (Read Full Article)