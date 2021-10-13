WHO Unveils New Team to Investigate Pandemic

(Medical Xpress) – The World Health Organization unveiled Wednesday a team of scientists it wants to investigate new pathogens and preventing future pandemics—plus reviving the stalled probe into COVID-19’s origins. The group of 26 experts will be charged with producing a new global framework for studies into the origins of emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential—and their remit includes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. (Read Full Article)