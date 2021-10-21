New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
October 21, 2021
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “A Scoping Review of the Literature Featuring Research Ethics and Research Integrity Cases” by Anna Catharina Vieira Armond, et al.
- “Ethical and Procedural Issues for Applying Researcher-Driven Multi-National Paediatric Clinical Trials in and Outside the European Union: The Challenging Experience of the DEEP Project” by Viviana Giannuzzi, et al.
- “A Q Methodology Study on Divergent Perspectives on CRISPR-Cas9 in the Netherlands” by Mirjam Schuijff, Menno D. T. De Jong and Anne M. Dijkstra
- “Trust and Professionalism in Science: Medical Codes as a Model for Scientific Negligence?” by Hugh Desmond and Kris Dierickx
- “Identifying Disincentives to Ethics Consultation Requests among Physicians, Advance Practice Providers, and Nurses: A Quality Improvement all Staff Survey at a Tertiary Academic Medical Center” by Lynette Cederquist, et al.
- “Inter-Physician Variability in Strategies Linked to Treatment Limitations after severe Traumatic Brain Injury; Proactivity or Wait-and-See” by Annette Robertsen, Eirik Helseth and Reidun Førde
- “Ethical Concerns in Suicide Research: Thematic Analysis of the Views of Human Research Ethics Committees in Australia” by Emma Barnard, et al.
- “Ethical Considerations for Research Involving Pregnant Women Living with HIV and Their Young Children: A Systematic Review of the Empiric Literature and Discussion” by Catherine G. Raciti, et al.