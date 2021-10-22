A New Edition of Genetics in Medicine Is Now Available
October 22, 2021
Genetics in Medicine (vol. 23, no. 5, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Impact of Newborn Screening on the Reported Incidence and Clinical Outcomes Associated with Medium- and Long-Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders” by Deborah Marsden, Camille L. Bedrosian and Jerry Vockley
- “Does the Law Require Reinterpretation and Return of Revised Genomic Results?” by Ellen Wright Clayton, et al.
- “‘It Seems like COVID-19 now is the only Disease Present on Earth”: Living with a Rare or Undiagnosed Disease During the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Meghan C. Halley, et al.
- “A Pathogenic UFSP2 Variant in an Autosomal Recessive form of Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Anomalies and Epilepsy” by Min Ni, et al.
- “Outcomes of Prior Authorization Requests for Genetic Testing in Outpatient Pediatric Genetics Clinics” by Hadley Stevens Smith, et al.