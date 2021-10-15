AI Smarts Now Come with a Big Price Tag

(Wired) – AI has spawned exciting breakthroughs in the past decade—programs that can beat humans at complex games, steer cars through city streets under certain conditions, respond to spoken commands, and write coherent text based on a short prompt. Writing in particular relies on recent advances in computers’ ability to parse and manipulate language. Those advances are largely the result of feeding the algorithms more text as examples to learn from, and giving them more chips with which to digest it. And that costs money. (Read Full Article)