WHO Names Researchers to Reboot Outbreak Origin Investigations

(Nature) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has selected 26 scientists to oversee a fresh investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and into future outbreaks of emerging diseases. The organization plans to officially appoint all or most of them soon after a two-week period of public review. With the launch of its Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO), the WHO has revamped its usual approach to outbreaks, in which researchers unravel the origins of epidemics as the need arises. Shortcomings in that approach have become clear as the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unknown nearly two years after it began. (Read Full Article)