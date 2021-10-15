Half of COVID Survivors Report Effects Beyond 6 Months: Review

(Medscape) – More than half of patients with persistent postacute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC or long COVID) reported experiencing effects longer than 6 months after recovery, according to a systematic review of 57 studies that included more than 250,000 patients. The results indicate that long COVID is common and persistent and will necessitate reevaluating future demands on the healthcare system, experts say. (Read Full Article)