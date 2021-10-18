E-Cigarettes: A Win or Loss for Public Health?

(Knowable Magazine) – The body of research on the safety and public health impacts of e-cigarettes has grown substantially in recent years, but important questions have yet to be answered. In fact, two very different interpretations have emerged among the scientists who study e-cigarette use. On the one hand, some researchers argue that e-cigarettes are an obvious win for public health. “The e-cigarette is just the beginning of a proof of principle of what I regard as a potential disruptive technology that literally could make cigarettes obsolete and save lives,” by helping smokers quit, says Abrams. On the other hand, studies suggest that e-cigarettes may be depressing quitting rates and creating a gateway to traditional cigarettes, especially among young people. For these reasons, “we would be way better off if they didn’t exist,” says tobacco control scientist Stanton Glantz of the University of California, San Francisco. (Read Full Article)