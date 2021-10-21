FDA Clears 5-Minute Test for Early Dementia

(Medscape) – The US Food and Drug Administration has given marketing clearance to CognICA, an artificial intelligence–powered integrated cognitive assessment for the early detection of dementia. Developed by Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd, CognICA is a 5-minute, computerized cognitive assessment that is completed using an iPad. The test offers several advantages over traditional pen-and-paper-based cognitive tests, the company said in a news release. (Read Full Article)