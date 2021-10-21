More Mice, Fewer Breakthroughs: How to Avoid Bad Headlines on Stories About Health and Medical Research

(Nieman Lab) – Headlines usually are the first part of a news article people see — and, often, the only thing they read before sharing a story on social media. That’s why well-crafted headlines are critical. Incorrect, incomplete or misleading headlines spread misinformation. Bad headlines on stories about health and medical research can be especially harmful considering many people make decisions that affect their personal health and safety — and the health and safety of loved ones — based on news reports. (Read Full Article)