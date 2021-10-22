Study: Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Have 3-Fold Higher Risk for Cognitive Decline

(UPI) – People hospitalized with COVID-19 are up to three times as likely to show signs of decline in brain function related to the virus than those infected who do not require that level of care, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found. Up to 40% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the study developed memory problems, compared with up to 16% of those treated on an outpatient basis, the data showed. (Read Full Article)